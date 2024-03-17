UAE

Ramadan recipe: Lamb Ouzi, the Arabic dish passed down from ancestors

Renowned chef Ali Fouad tries to recreate the Middle Eastern flavours he grew up eating and gives it his own touch

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Photos: Supplied
Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Ramadan is a time for many families to try new dishes or cook traditional recipes that have been handed down from their ancestors. The Ouzi is a classic, communal Arabic dish that is shared by families.

During big events like weddings, it is traditional for a whole Ouzi to be placed in the middle and for everyone to eat from the same plate. This is one of the favourite dishes of Ali Fouad, Head Chef at the award-winning Al Nafoorah, located at Jumeirah Al Qasr.

A chef with more than 20 years of experience, Chef Ali grew up in Lebanon where fresh organic produce was abundant. He tries to recreate the Middle Eastern flavours he grew up eating and gives it his own touch.

Here is a recipe he shared of the classic dish:

Ingredients:

  • Lamb shank (or any part of the lamb) 250gms

Marination:

  • Yogurt 20gms
  • Ghee 15gms
  • Chili paste 7gms
  • Seven spices 10gms
  • Oriental Rice
  • Minced lamb 90gms
  • Basmati rice 150gms
  • Red onion 20gms
  • Seven spices 10gms
  • Ghee 25gms
  • Bay leaves 5gms
  • Cinnamon whole 5g

Cooking method

Marinate the lamb shank, cover it and put it in the oven for one hour until it is well-cooked.

To prepare the oriental rice, first soak the basmati rice in water. Then, add ghee to a huge pot. Once melted, add the onion and the spices. Mix in the minced lamb and sauté till it is cooked in the spices. Now, add the soaked basmati rice and add enough water to just cover the rice. Keep the pot covered with aluminium foil for 15 minutes or till the rice is cooked.

On a serving platter, layer the hot rice and put the cooked lamb shank in the center. Serve with yoghurt cucumber sauce or any other sauce of choice.

