Ramadan recipe: Creamy, flavourful Egyptian Moammar rice with lobster

During Ramadan, communal meals are a common tradition. One popular and easy dish everyone enjoys during these gatherings is the moammar rice, originating from Egypt.

The addition of lobster to it makes it more nutritious and filling, especially after a long day of fasting. This recipe has been perfected by Jordanian Chef Talal Aljaradat from Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa.

However, according to Chef Talal, the most challenging part of making this recipe is baking it in the oven, which might require full attention, especially if it is baking for the first time. Here is a recipe he shared:

Ingredients:

2 cup rice (Egyptian rice)

500 grams Lobster

3/4 cup full cream milk

1/4 cup cooking cream

2 pod cardamom

2 pod mastic / mesteka

2 medium bay leaves

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 pinch sugar (optional)

1 tablespoon butter (plus extra to grease oven dish)

2 tablespoon cream

Here's how to cook perfect moammar rice

Soak rice for an hour. Drain and set aside. Lightly brush the oven dish with butter. Place drained rice in the dish. Place milk in a pot. Use a pestle and mortar to break cardamom and mastic then add to the milk Clean and chop the lobster. Cook with butter, salt and pepper for 7 minutes. Add all the other spices and butter to the milk. Gently heat milk to infuse it with all the flavors until it is warm but not boiling. Add cream to the warm milk. Use a sieve to pour the spice-infused milk over the rice and mix Add the lobster Add cream on top (if using any). Bake in a 200C preheated oven with the grill on for about 15 minutes or until the top is bubbly and nicely browned, then turn off the grill lower the heat to 180, and bake for another 30- 45 minutes (depending on your oven, and the width of the dish) until all liquid is absorbed and rice is soft. You can check from the sides. Cover with foil and keep in a warm place until serving time.

Chef Talal Aljaradat

Chef’s note:

I find it easier (and tastier) to bake it two hours before serving. Cover and set aside in a warm place for another hour to keep it soft and moist.

The classic rice-to-liquid ratio is one portion of rice to two portions of liquid.

If you like your rice less moist, make the ratio of 1 rice to 1.5 liquid.

The liquid could be milk only, milk and stock, or milk and water.

Use short rice for this recipe. If you don’t have Egyptian rice, you can use Pudding Rice, Paella Rice, or Arborio Rice. Long grain and Basmati rice will not work for this recipe.

