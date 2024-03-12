Ramadan in UAE: Paid parking hours, toll timings in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, life slows down for residents across the UAE, with reduced work hours and change in service timings.

For residents living in Abu Dhabi, authorities have reduced parking hours, toll hours along with timings of public amenities like bus services, parks and beaches. These come taking into consideration prayer timings including special Ramadan prayers like taraweeh, in addition to iftar and working hours for employees.

Here is an ultimate guide to changed services in the capital city during Ramadan.

Parking hours

Parking hours in the city will be paid from Monday to Saturday from 8am to midnight. On Sundays, the parking will be free as per usual.

Toll gate timings

The Darb toll gate system will be activated during peak hours throughout the month of Ramadan.

During morning peak hours the toll gate will operate from 8am to 10am. On the other hand, during evening peak hours, toll fee will be charged from 2pm to 4pm.

On Sundays, the toll will be free for motorists.

Public bus schedule

The Abu Dhabi Express will run from 6am to 11pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sundays, the service will run from 6am to 1am.

The Abu Dhabi Link will operate throughout the week from 6am to 11pm.

Parks, beaches

Residents looking forward to hit the parks and beaches this Ramadan have been notified of changed timings during the holy month.

On weekdays, from Monday to Friday, parks will be open from 8am to 1am. On the Saturday, Sunday and official holidays, parks will open from 8am and will close by 2am.

Beaches across the emirate will be open to the public from 6am to 12am on all days of the week. Swimming will be permitted from 6am until sunset.

