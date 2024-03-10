Ramadan crescent moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Monday

Photo: Reuters, SPA

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 7:11 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 7:28 PM

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was sighted on Sunday evening in Saudi Arabia, according to local media. Therefore, today, March 10, is the last day of the month of Sha'ban, and the holy month will begin on Monday, March 11.

Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Hence, Ramadan is not set on any specific days annually.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan. The Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent - either by the naked eye or through binoculars - to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

Several other countries have already announced March 12 as the beginning of Ramadan, including Australia, Malaysia, Philippines and Brunei.

Oman, too, has announced that it will observe the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on March 12, Tuesday, as there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ninth month

Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide. Throughout this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from both food and drink, including water, during daylight hours.

Fasting is deeply personal, serving as a means of drawing closer to God, fostering spiritual discipline, and cultivating empathy for the less fortunate.

Each day's fast is broken with a prayerful moment and a celebratory meal known as iftar. Following iftar, it is customary to visit family and friends, fostering bonds of kinship and community.

ALSO READ: