Ramadan 2024: UAE announces reduced work hours for public sector employees

The UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will have reduced working hours, as stated in a circular issued by The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Monday.

The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2:30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

Although some roles may require longer hours, most private sector employees also benefit from reduced work hours.

The authority has confirmed that ministries and federal agencies may continue to implement flexible work regulations that they approve during working days in the holy month of Ramadan. This implementation should adhere to the principles contained therein and stay within the limits of the approved number of working hours per day.

Additionally, it is possible to grant flexibility to employees, permitting them to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan. However, this flexibility should not exceed 70% of the total number of employees of the entity by approved guidelines.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The working hours apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees, facilitating their participation in spiritual activities and cultural practices during this sacred month.

Working hours in the public sector

The UAE federal government has implemented a four and a half-day working week. Therefore, during months other than Ramadan, employees work eight hours a day. Specifically, they work from 7:30am to 3:30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30am to 12:00 on Fridays.

Saturdays and Sundays are the official weekends for the federal government sector.

