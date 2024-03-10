Ramadan 2024: Oman announces first day of holy month

This comes as the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced reduced working hours for government employees
Oman will observe the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on March 12, Tuesday.
Oman News Agency, in a post on social media platform X, announced that Tuesday will be the beginning of the holy month.
The announcement came after there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening, the agency said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier on the day, countries including Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines also announced the beginning of the holy month on March 12.
ALSO READ:
This comes as the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced reduced working hours for government employees
Here's a guide for motorists and commuter
Abrupt cessation during fasting can lead to anxiety, headaches, reduced concentration, and sleepiness
The emirate's Ruler has pledged to settle their financial liabilities
Muslims onboard flights will be informed of the iftar time by the captain, the airline said
The UAE's sighting committee also announced Sunday evening as the expected date for Ramadan's crescent moon to be spotted
On Thursday, President Sheikh Mohamed had pardoned 735 inmates
Muslims across the country have been urged to contact 026921166 upon sighting the moon