Ramadan 2024: Moon-sighting committee to look for crescent on March 10 in Saudi Arabia

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:18 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:20 PM

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court called on all Muslims to sight Ramadan's crescent moon on the evening of Sunday, March 10.

As per Saudi's Umm Al Qura calendar, this will coincide with the 29th of Shaban in the ongoing Islamic year 1445AH.

The authority requested residents to reach out to them if they spot the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars. Witnesses must inform the nearest court and record his/her's testimony. They can also get in touch with the nearest centre, which will help them reach the nearest court.

The UAE's sighting committee also announced Sunday evening as the expected date for Ramadan's crescent moon to be spotted and urged on residents to inform the authority.

ALSO READ: