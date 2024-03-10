Ramadan 2024 in Philippines: Moon not sighted; holy month to start on March 12

These prisoners were pardoned after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct
The Philippines has announced that Ramadan will start on March 12, according to local news reports.
ABS-CBN reported that the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti said that the crescent moon was not sighting on Sunday, March 10, and thus the holy month would commence on March 12.
Indonesia and Malaysia too have announced that the start date of Ramadan will be March 12 as the crescent moon was not sighted.
Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan, a period of profound spiritual reflection and celebration, upon the sighting of the last Sha'ban moon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
These prisoners were pardoned after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct
With the gesture, Sheikh Humaid hopes to give the inmates a chance to start anew and bring joy to their families
Lt. Col. Abdulla Tarish Al Amimi shares these precious moments with hundreds of families who come daily with their children to witness the launch
The announcement states that government employees will work for five and a half hours, four days a week during the holy month
This year, Dubai Police will be using two vintage French cannons that were originally used in the 1960s
Firing cannons during the holy month has been a practice in the UAE since the early 1960s
Besides boxes of pastries and sandwich platters, ready-to-cook dishes for home gatherings are also flying off the shelves
In addition to fasting and offering prayers, generosity is a major element for Muslims during the holy month