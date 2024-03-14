Ramadan 2024: Fireworks, light shows to illuminate Dubai; dates, locations announced

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Enthralling light shows, sparkling fireworks displays, Ramadan-themed music performances, and joyful surprises will light up destinations across Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign hosted by Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), and the citywide festivities will allow residents and visitors to experience the joy and magic of the season, with celebrations coming to every corner of the city up until Eid.

Weekend fireworks

With vibrant displays of light, the city will come alive every weekend during #RamadanInDubai. Enchanting fireworks displays presented by Al Zarooni Group will illuminate the skies at 10pm on March 15-17 and March 29-31 at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. Additional displays will also be held on March 22-24 at Al Seef and on April 5-7 at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Gastronomy experiences

Dubai’s world-renowned dining scene is further enhanced for the holy month, with endless options for residents and visitors to indulge in authentic flavours and time together. Food enthusiasts and families can explore a range of experiences, from food trucks at Ramadan markets to lavish five-star buffets featuring delectable dishes from around the globe.

Photo: Supplied

Traditional iftar and suhoor can be enjoyed across the city's hotels, restaurants and Ramadan tents, offering cuisine to satisfy every palate and budget. The city also has an abundance of serene settings for suhoor.

At Global Village, flavours from across the world can be savoured amid a magical atmosphere of celebration and togetherness. A vibrant array of vendors will cook up international favourites and visitors can also discover gifts and treasures from retail stalls.

Photo: Supplied

The Ramadan Garden by Winter Garden, nestled against the captivating backdrop of Al Habtoor Palace, offers a magical ambiance where friends, families and colleagues can gather. Here, guests can indulge in unique and flavourful dishes that represent the essence of the season.

Photo: Supplied

At Al Khawaneej Majlis, THE HUB market offers a delicious selection of food stalls, with an array of flavours to enjoy with family amid a warm community atmosphere. For a full evening of festivities, residents and visitors can head over to Expo City Dubai, where lively markets and entertainment await. Additionally, specially curated iftar and suhoor menus are available at the Surreal water feature, Oasis Food Hall and Al Wasl Plaza Cafe, promising a culinary experience to remember.

Photo: Supplied

Another iconic must-visit dining destination is the al fresco majlis at Jumeirah Emirates Towers where visitors can break their fast as the sun sets over the towers and Museum of the Future. Mina’s Kitchen at the Westin Mina Seyani is also inviting guests to enjoy a generous iftar that is perfect for families. Live stations, Henna painting and live musicians to create a soulful ambiance.

Photo: Supplied

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is also serving a Turkish and Arabic at their Cordelia restaurant as well as a set menu iftar at the Anatolian restaurant at Rüya, while suhoor can be enjoyed in a serene setting at Dip Pool Terrace.

Roaming performances

Residents and visitors can enjoy beautiful weather and enthralling roaming performances from musicians and performers at Global Village, Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai, Festival by the Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall, City Walk and JBR, The Beach. Malls across the city will help shoppers to embrace the spirit of the season, with appearances from Dubai characters Modesh and Dana, at Mirdiff City Centre, Deira City Centre, Circle Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of the holy month.

The Dubai Media Council has tasked Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign's execution. The campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and

traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month. The initiative also aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.

