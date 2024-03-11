Ramadan 2024: Bus timings between RAK, other emirates, Oman revealed

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 6:52 PM

Ras Al Khaimah's transport authority (Rakta) has released its Ramadan timetable, listing the changed timings for intercity buses and buses to Oman.

Intercity buses

The intercity buses from Ras Al Khaimah allow passengers to travel to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. There are direct buses and ones that stop along other emirates.

There are also buses that travel between Ras Al Khaimah and Global Village, as well as Dubai Mall.

The following are the timings released by the authority for Ramadan:

The authority also operates a bus between Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam in Oman.

