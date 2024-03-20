Ramadan 2024: Beautiful mosques to visit in the UAE

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 3:57 PM

Explore the diverse mosaic of Islamic architecture and spirituality across the UAE with a journey through some of the region's most iconic mosques.

Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Recognised as a marvel of architecture, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi stands as an awe-inspiring testament to Islamic artistry. Boasting an impressive array of features including 82 domes, over 1,000 columns, and magnificent 24-carat gilded chandeliers, it also holds the distinction of housing the world's largest hand-knotted carpet. Visitors are invited to partake in daily guided tours, offering insights into the mosque's architectural splendour and Islamic heritage. Throughout Ramadan, the mosque welcomes visitors for tours during specified hours, providing an enriching opportunity to explore Islamic art and culture amidst the solemnity of the holy month.

Dubai, City Walk Mosque

Nestled within the design-centric enclave of City Walk, Dubai, the City Walk Mosque stands out for its modern and artistic interpretation of traditional mosque architecture. With its distinctive cube-shaped silhouette, rust-coloured façade, and sleek glass doors, it exudes a contemporary charm. Visitors can admire the mosque's unique design, complemented by an intriguing sculpture created by local artist Mattar bin Lahej, which intricately incorporates Arabic letters symbolising flowing waves. Accessible to visitors and worshippers alike, the mosque offers a tranquil setting for contemplation and prayer, open daily with designated prayer times.

Fujairah, Al Bidyah Mosque

Steeped in history, the Al Bidyah Mosque in Fujairah holds the distinction of being one of the oldest mosques in the UAE, dating back to 1446 AD. Its architectural significance lies in its fortress-like appearance, constructed with stones and burnt mud, showcasing traditional Emirati craftsmanship. Despite its modest size, the mosque features four domes supported by pillars, a mihrab, and strategic ventilation openings. Visitors can embark on guided tours outside of prayer times, marvelling at the mosque's ancient charm and intricate design elements.

Sharjah, Al Noor Mosque:

Serving as a cultural landmark in Sharjah, the Al Noor Mosque stands out for its accessibility to non-Muslims, offering free guided tours twice a week. Its striking Ottoman-inspired architecture, characterised by 34 domes and intricate calligraphic adornments, captures the essence of Islamic heritage. Visitors are welcomed with traditional Emirati hospitality, provided with complimentary attire and Arabic coffee upon entry. Overlooking Khalid Lagoon, the mosque offers a serene setting for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Islamic architecture and spirituality.

Abu Dhabi, Abrahamic Family House

Situated on Saadiyat Island, the Abrahamic Family House serves as a beacon of interfaith harmony, housing the Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue. Adorned with seven arches symbolising spiritual significance in Islam, the mosque exudes elegance and tranquillity. Visitors can explore the communal spaces, including the peaceful peace garden, and engage with expert storytellers to deepen their understanding of the site's significance. Admission is free, with advanced booking recommended for a curated experience.

Dubai, Iranian Mosque

Tucked away in the vicinity of the Textile Souk, the Iranian Mosque, also known as the Ali Ibn Abi Talib Mosque, enchants passers-by with its intricate blue tile decorations. Reflecting Iranian architectural influences, it stands as a hidden gem amidst Dubai's bustling streets. Visitors may chance upon its ornate beauty while exploring the area, offering a glimpse into the cultural richness of the city.

