Paid, free parking timings in UAE for Ramadan: All you need to know

As the holy month of Ramadan begins in 2024, the UAE has made several announcements to ease daily life for those fasting.

From reducing working hours to capping prices on 9 basic essentials, the country has taken multiple steps for UAE residents and citizens during the holy month. One among those is changing paid parking timings – which three emirates have announced so far.

Accommodating for prayer times, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have revised paid parking hours as below:

Abu Dhabi

In case of paid public parking hours in the capital they will remain unchanged.

Paid parking timings will continue to be from 8am till midnight – from Monday to Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Public parking will be free on Sunday, as per usual.

Dubai

For public parking, charges apply to all zones from Monday to Saturday. Below are two sets of times when parking will be paid:

First set: 8am - 6pm

Second set: 8pm – midnight

So, from 6pm – 8pm public parking will be free in Dubai.

Multi-storey car parking operates 24/7. Tariff is applied to TECOM Parking Zone (F) from 8am to 6pm.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced the Metro, Tram, bus and marine transport hours.

Sharjah

Public parking will be paid from Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 12pm (noon).

Parking will be free on Fridays – except in blue zones.

