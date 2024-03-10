Look: Preparations to sight Ramadan crescent begin at Saudi observatory

Photos: SPAregions/X

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:44 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:50 PM

Astronomical observatories and forecasting committees in various regions of Saudi Arabia have begun investigating the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

The sighting will begin between 6.04pm and 6.15pm Saudi time. (7.04pm-7.15pm UAE time).

The preparations for the observation have begun at the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory.

In pictures posted through social media accounts, officials are seen gathered as they prepare to sight the moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month.

