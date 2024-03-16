Look: More than 300 volunteers across 4 emirates serve iftar to commuters on the go

KT photos: Shihab

Amidst the rush hour traffic with streams of cars and other vehicles, a heartwarming scene unfolds at junctions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman. As traffic lights switch to red, a team of volunteers, gets into action, spreading the spirit of Ramadan by delivering iftar food packets to commuters on the go.

As many as 300 volunteers from Aster DM Healthcare, Dubai Police, and community members move around the junctions, handing out iftar kits to commuters, allowing them to break their fast while on the move.

This initiative, spearheaded by Aster DM Healthcare in collaboration with Dubai Police, aims to provide support to individuals navigating through the evening rush hour to arrive home for iftar.

The distribution of iftar kits is being undertaken in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman, across 13 locations.

As many as 500 iftar packets are being distributed at every junction.

Each day, 5,000 food boxes are distributed, containing a packet of dates, water, a cake, and juice, offering much-needed nourishment and relief to motorists during the fasting period.

More than 150,000 iftar boxes will be distributed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sara Ahmed, a grateful commuter, said that moments like these make Ramadan in the UAE truly special. “Receiving an Iftar packet during the rush hour traffic was not just a relief for my growling stomach but a reminder of the kindness that thrives in our community,” said Ahmed.

Shaver Ali a delivery rider, was among many who received the kit. “I have to ride for nearly 20 minutes now. and by the time I deliver the food, it will be the time for breaking the fast,” said Ali.

“This is the second time I have received the iftar kit at the junction, that made my iftar on the go,” added Ali.

