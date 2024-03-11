UAE

Look: Hundreds of faithful offer Taraweeh prayers after UAE declares first day of Ramadan

A special prayer during Ramadan, Taraweeh is held in the evenings lasting between 30 minutes to an hour

by

Web Desk
KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad
Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 8:22 AM

The holy month of Ramadan has begun in the UAE after the country's moon-sighting committee spotted the crescent on Sunday, March 10.

After Isha prayers across the country, people gathered to offer the first Taraweeh prayer of the holy month, a night before fasting would begin.

A special prayer during Ramadan, Taraweeh is held in the evenings lasting between 30 minutes to an hour. Mosques in the UAE host the prayer from the evening when the Moon is spotted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The prayer has eight units (rakat) followed by three of Witr.

From the elderly to tiny trots, here's how faithful gathered together to mark the beginning of Ramadan in Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah after the announcement of Ramadan.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

