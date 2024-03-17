Here's how you can be a part of charitable initiatives in Ramadan 2024

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 6:16 PM

During Ramadan, numerous charitable organisations and initiatives emerge, each with a noble mission to support those in need. From providing essential food aid to offering critical healthcare services, these efforts embody the true essence of Ramadan — a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving back to those less fortunate.

Al Jalila Foundation

Al Jalila Foundation, in collaboration with Costa Coffee, invites you to participate in the Basma Ramadan campaign. By purchasing a gift card through the Costa Club app, with a nominal fee of Dh15, you can contribute to this initiative. For every Dh50 spent on the gift card, Dh5 will be donated to provide vital medical assistance to underprivileged individuals. Join this noble cause and make a difference in someone's life.

Dubai Cares

Dubai Cares has launched a Ramadan fundraising campaign dedicated to supporting the people of Gaza. Your donations will go towards providing hot meals, food baskets, and essential shelters. Visit dubaicares.ae to donate and choose from various options, such as sponsoring a day of education for Dh5 or providing 25 school meals for Dh25. Additionally, the charity has introduced the "Gaza In Our Hearts" campaign to further aid those in need during this holy month.

Dubai Culture

Dubai Culture, in partnership with Talabat UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent, presents "Ramadan Heroes," its fifth initiative aimed at supporting the underprivileged. Under the theme "Celebrating the Gift of Giving," Dubai Culture encourages the public to donate iftar and suhoor meals through the talabat UAE app. These meals will be swiftly delivered to beneficiaries across the country in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent's field teams, ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved.

The World Food Programme

The World Food Programme invites you to join their Ramadan campaign themed. Your contributions will help combat hunger, supporting over 95 million people in urgent need worldwide. By addressing the root causes of hunger, the World Food Programme implements sustainable solutions. Visit wfp.org to make a donation and be a part of this impactful initiative.

Vietnamese Foodies

Vietnamese Foodies, in partnership with Dubai Good Will, is distributing 1,500 iftar meals this Ramadan from Al Futaim Mosque on March 20, 2024. These meals, comprising appetisers, main courses, fruits, and beverages, aim to support hard-working individuals during this holy month.

The UAE Food Bank

The UAE Food Bank strives to provide meals to beneficiaries locally and internationally, distributing an average of 166,666 meals daily. Through initiatives like "Your Iftar is on Us," "Donate a Food Parcel," and "Iftar with Workers," the Food Bank aims to assist over half a million families and three million workers. Say "no" to food wastage and join hands with the UAE Food Bank in their noble cause.

Dubai Charity Associations

The Ramadan campaign by Dubai Charity Associations is a prominent initiative focusing on humanitarian projects. From "Iftar Sayim (Dh15)" to "Mir Ramadan (Dh500)" to “Zakat al-Fitr (Dh25)” and "Orphan's Joy (Dh200)," your contributions will support various aspects of community development. Embodying the spirit of solidarity and generosity, this campaign reflects the vision of the Dubai Charity Association in enhancing the quality of life for those in need during Ramadan.

Al-Ayn Social Care Foundation UK

Al-Ayn Social Care Foundation UK is extending its support this Ramadan by ensuring that orphaned families facing poverty in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ghana have access to nutritious meals. Your contributions will make a significant difference, providing food baskets and freshly cooked meals for iftar and suhoor. With your help, more than 100,000 orphaned children will receive essential healthcare services. Visit alayn.co.uk to contribute towards this cause.

