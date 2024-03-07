UAE

Dubai: Where to watch iftar cannon firing this Ramadan

Firing cannons during the holy month has been a practice in the UAE since the early 1960s

by

Waad Barakat
Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 2:46 PM

Keeping with the tradition, Ramadan cannons will boom from multiple locations across Dubai during the holy month. The firing of cannons to mark the end of the fasting period daily during Ramadan has been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s.

Seven locations will have fixed cannons that will be fired throughout the month. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of iftar, and two shots are fired to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Here are the locations to watch cannon firing in Dubai:

  • Expo City Dubai
  • Burj Khalifa
  • Festival City
  • Uptown
  • Madinat Jumeriah
  • DAMAC Hills
  • Hatta Guest House.

Additionally, a mobile cannon will cover several locations across Dubai throughout the holy month. This will be stationed for two days each at the locations including:

  • Al Satwa Big Mosque
  • Al Ghaf Walk
  • Umm Suqeim Majlis
  • Zabeel Park
  • Dubai Creek Harbour
  • Hatta
  • Al Khawaneej Majles
  • Dubai Festival City
  • Dubai International Financial Centre

