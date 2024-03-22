Dubai: 10 fancy number plates to be auctioned for Mothers' Endowment campaign

Having recently relocated to the UAE and away from family, they were swiftly embraced by the spirit of the holy month in the Emirates
Millions of dirhams are expected to be raised for charity in a single night at an auction this Sunday, March 24, in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.
Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the drive is aimed at establishing a Dh1-billion endowment fund for education.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced its support for the Most Noble Number charity auction, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), by allocating a set of 10 special vehicle plate numbers to be auctioned at the event.
The special plate numbers are O74; O51; V39; P42; Q49; T95; U53; U79; W62; W85.
Exclusive mobile numbers will also be auctioned by du and etisalat by e&.
Last year, the charity auction raised a whopping Dh97.92 million for the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid fund.
Fierce biddings were made for the special plate and phone numbers. When the gavel went down, the most expensive vehicle plate number (P7) was sold for Dh55 million, breaking the previous record of Dh52.2 million.
The special number 054-8888888 by etisalat by e& was sold for Dh2.3 million, while du’s platinum mobile number (058-3333333) fetched Dh 2 million.
The MBRGI said the Most Noble Number charity auction is again expected to welcome notable businessmen and philanthropists from various circles.
Meanwhile, donations to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign can be done through its website (mothersfund.ae), and via toll-free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers to the campaign account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).
People may also contribute via SMS by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.
Residents may also share their blessings via the DubaiNow app (by clicking the “Donations” tab), and the emirate's community contributions platform Jood (jood.ae).
