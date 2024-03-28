Cough, fatigue, fever: Doctors explain why people are falling sick in Ramadan

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 4:45 PM

In the holy month of Ramadan, a surge in residents' complaints of cough, fatigue, and fever has left many wondering about the underlying causes. Seeking clarity, medical experts shed light on the matter, emphasising the importance of health and well-being during this sacred time.

While acknowledging that reduced food intake during fasting hours can contribute to feelings of weakness and fatigue, healthcare specialists said that cough and fever may signal viral infections rather than mere dietary changes.

“It's crucial to differentiate between fasting-related symptoms and signs of illness. A study tested the effect of Ramadan fasting on the body's ability to fight the pathogenic bacterial infection by mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes tuberculosis, of thirty fasting volunteers. It demonstrated that fasting during Ramadan was associated with a reduction in the pathogenicity of the bacteria by increasing the number of macrophages,” said Dr Marian Malak Eshak Morkos, specialist family medicine, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama.

“The study also showed the ability of fasting to increase the secretion of INF-y, which is known to stimulate the anti-microbial immune mechanisms against multiple bacterial and viral infections,” said Dr Morkos.

Doctors also outlined several factors contributing to health challenges during Ramadan. “Fasting from dawn till dusk means that faithful abstain from food and drink, which can lead to dehydration. Dehydration can cause fatigue and cough and fever symptoms,” said Dr Tejaswi Kotakonda, specialist in internal medicine at Aster Hospital, Muhaisnah.

“Nutritional imbalances resulting from unhealthy dietary choices were also identified as a potential concern. Physical exhaustion stemming from fasting coupled with daily responsibilities heightened susceptibility to illness,” said Dr Kotakonda.

Doctors also mentioned that sleep schedules are also altered in the Holy month, with people staying awake for longer hours during the night for prayers and social activities. “Poor sleep quality or insufficient sleep can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections, including respiratory illnesses like cough and fever,” said Dr Katonda.

How to alleviate symptoms

Healthcare specialists stress on the importance of adequate hydration during non-fasting hours to alleviate symptoms of fatigue and enhance overall well-being.

It's crucial to consume balanced meals during pre-dawn (suhoor) and post-dusk (iftar) meals, incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Prioritise rest and avoid overexertion during fasting hours. Incorporating short naps, breaks, and light physical activity can help maintain energy levels.

Practicing good respiratory hygiene, such as covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.

If cough, fatigue, or fever persist or worsen during Ramadan, individuals should seek medical advice promptly. It's essential not to ignore symptoms, as they could indicate underlying health issues that require attention.

Dr Marian said that hydration, balanced nutrition during non-fasting hours, adequate rest, and preventive measures like hand hygiene can help mitigate health risks during Ramadan. “It is also important for individuals experiencing these symptoms to monitor their health closely, stay hydrated, rest adequately, and seek medical advice if necessary,” said Dr Marian.

