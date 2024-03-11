8,000 iftar meals, Ramadan tent: RTA announces initiatives for holy month

Supplied photo

Celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced a series of humanitarian and community-driven initiatives under the theme 'Journey of Good'. These initiatives, in collaboration with volunteers from the RTA and Keolis, Dubai Metro and Tram's Operator, aim to enhance community engagement and teamwork.

A variety of Ramadan-focused activities, events, and initiatives will be delivered, targeting an inclusive community comprising the RTA's employees, bus, delivery bikers, and truck drivers, along with workers and Abra riders.

External initiatives

- Modes of Good: Modes of Good is an expanded version of RTA’s Meals On Wheels annual initiative. It is a charity effort that mobilises RTA's staff and volunteers from diverse backgrounds to prepare and distribute 8,000 meals during Ramadan. The distribution is carried out with a special bus and Abras designated for this purpose. Each year, this initiative supports bus drivers, delivery bike riders, truck drivers, and Abra riders. Additionally, the initiative's volunteers make special visits to worker accommodations to hand out meals, reinforcing the community bond.

- Ramadan Tent Project: RTA, in cooperation with charitable societies, is launching the Ramadan Tent Project, in partnership with the Beit Al Khair Society. This initiative is aimed at providing 2,000 Iftar meals to fasting individuals by setting up a dedicated tent.

- We Bring You Closer: In cooperation with Keolis, Dubai Metro and Tram's operator, the We Bring You Closer Initiative is designed for public transport users as well as Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations. This humanitarian initiative fosters connections with family and friends by establishing four telephone booths at these metro stations, allowing people to reach out to their loved ones.

Internal initiatives

There are a variety of internal initiatives of RTA employees. One is 'How to Prepare for Ramadan', consisting of three remote workshops designed to highlight healthy fasting habits and the importance of maintaining a balanced diet.

There is an initiative named 'Who Will Win the Fanoos?', where the winners will get vouchers. To promote communication, RTA has initiated Ramadan Bazaar and Iftar Gathering to unite staff members and leaders over the Iftar meal.

