Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Skincare for summers with Dr Minal Patwardhan Andrade
Dr Minal, UAE's first female medical and aesthetic dermatologist, answers these queries while also addressing why beauty goes beyond the skin we live in
By Phil Green
Published:
Tue 25 Jul 2023, 3:41 PM
ALSO LISTEN TO:
The KT Life Podcast: Talking Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I
Conscious Parenting: Heal before you set out to nurture
