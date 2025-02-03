UAE's Year of Community is at the core of thoughtful urban design

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development

The UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community highlights the nation’s focus on building cohesive, collaborative communities. This vision perfectly complements the growing need for thoughtful urban design that fosters inclusivity, sustainability and well-being for all. As the UAE embraces this national initiative, it calls on all of us to contribute to the shared vision of progress, a theme that resonates deeply with the evolving approach to urban living.

We are privileged to call the UAE home – one of the world’s fastest-growing countries, with priorities in areas such as innovation, sustainability and the well-being of its people. The vibrant real estate markets across various emirates highlight the UAE’s status as a global hub for property investments. Dubai reached unprecedented levels in real estate transactions in 2024, with a total value exceeding Dh760.7 billion from 226,000 deals. These remarkable figures solidify Dubai’s status as a prime destination for diverse and lucrative investment opportunities, breaking previous records.

Cities like Dubai are the epicentres of human life. In fact, more than 4.4 billion people are now living in urban areas worldwide. According to the World Bank, this number is projected to reach 70% by 2050. This growing urbanisation presents both challenges and opportunities for developers, policymakers and urban planners to reimagine our cities with well-being at their core.

After all, the environments in which we live, work and play shape our overall health and well-being more profoundly than genetics or individual lifestyle choices.

Cities are growing and evolving in an organic manner. However, urban spaces can be thoughtfully redesigned with intention, so as to foster physical, mental, and social well-being. The question is: how do we create communities that enable healthier living? The answer lies in a strategic approach that integrates wellness, sustainability and community engagement into the very fabric of urban design.

Designing for wellness

Walkable neighbourhoods with green spaces, for instance, encourage physical activity and provide mental respite from the urban hustle. Carefully planned elements such as meandering paths, rooftop gardens, and quiet zones create areas for relaxation and introspection. Sensory gardens and open-air wellness areas further enhance emotional well-being, offering much-needed refuge from the stresses of city life.

A great example of this is our Midtown community in Dubai Production City, where thoughtfully designed green spaces and shared areas foster both physical and mental well-being, creating a balanced environment for residents to thrive. The community boasts a range of thoughtful amenities, retail services, and dining options, enhancing the lifestyle for residents and making it an attractive community.

A rising global epidemic is loneliness, particularly among youth and the elderly. It underscores the need for social infrastructure that fosters human connection. Globally, cities such as London and Gothenburg have introduced “chatty benches” to encourage conversations among strangers. These are simple yet remarkably effective measures that combat urban isolation. Similarly, well-designed parks, shared spaces, and community events can play a crucial role in nurturing social bonds and promoting mental health.

Integrating retail, hospitality, and commercial elements within residential communities not only enhances convenience but also enriches the urban experience. A mixed-use development approach brings economic vitality, fosters job creation and boosts local businesses by attracting both residents and visitors, contributing to an enriched, connected way of life.

What’s more, strong social connections help promote overall well-being. Neighbourhoods and local businesses flourish on the back of these networks. Mixed-use communities that weave residential, commercial, and recreational spaces into one seamless urban fabric help make life more vibrant and rewarding.

Smart Solutions for Smarter Living