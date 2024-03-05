UAE in the driving seat as green mobility rises in Mena

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:40 PM

When a leading logistics magazine compiled a list of “five exciting green mobility start-ups” in the Middle East earlier this year, two turned out to be based in the United Arab Emirates. The list included Wize, a sustainable logistics company, and Neo Mobility, which is involved in electric vehicle logistics. This was to endorse the UAE’s thrust towars using technology and innovation and providing an ecosystem for path-breaking sustainable ideas to flourish and take root.

Given that the electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is projected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2023 to $7.65 billion by 2028, this is also an opportunity waiting to be tapped. Strong evidence indicates an increase in green mobility across the region, a positive development for the UAE, which has witnessed a consistently rising demand for electric mobility.

The UAE’s pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is at the core. This significant commitment places it among the leading nations with ambitions for climate action. The country also plans to reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 40 percent and reduce carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050.

With a spotlight on sustainable innovation, the UAE fosters an eco-friendly transportation ecosystem. The country offers various incentives for EV owners, making it an attractive market for electric vehicles. According to the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa), the number of EV owners registered under the Green Charger Initiative has increased from a mere 14 in 2015 to 13,161 by the end of October 2023.

Central to this commitment is plans to ensure electric vehicles make up at least 10 percent of all vehicles on the UAE roads by 2030. This initiative is complemented by projects like Abu Dhabi’s Green Bus Program, aimed at transforming the capital into a green zone through a public transport system powered by sustainable energy sources.

The UAE’s leadership in green mobility is further exemplified by its hosting significant events, such as the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024 in Dubai and the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit 2024 in Abu Dhabi. These events highlight the region’s dedication to sustainable urban mobility solutions and the UAE’s pivotal role in driving innovation within the green mobility sector.

The UAE has also hosted vital international forums and summits such as the World Green Economy Summit and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. These events position the UAE as a central player in the global dialogue on green mobility. Through initiatives like Masdar City, the UAE invests heavily in research and development related to sustainable urban living, contributing to global advancements in these areas.

The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy and federal initiatives to convert 20 per cent of public sector car fleets to EVs set a clear path for transitioning to a sustainable mobility ecosystem. With over 380 EV Green Charging Stations deployed across Dubai – a number set to rise to 1,000 by 2025 – the UAE is making significant strides toward accommodating a growing fleet of electric vehicles.

Collaborations with entities such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and GRIDSERVE sustainable energy platform to build a next-generation network for powering the future of mobility aim to transition half of the UAE’s road vehicles to electric power by 2050. Fuel and convenience retailer Adnoc Distribution has said it would accelerate the introduction of EV charging points across the country in 2024.

The UAE has ranked seventh globally and secured the top position in the Mena region on the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index. The country’s energy and infrastructure minister, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, said last year that electric vehicles are set to be at the core of the shift to green mobility as net-zero emissions have become a collective and urgent priority.

The UAE’s actions significantly impact the Mena region’s approach to green mobility, serving as a model regarding policy formulation, infrastructure development, and the promotion of sustainable transport solutions. While the UAE’s efforts place it at the forefront of the green mobility movement globally, its ongoing investments in infrastructure, policy innovations, and international collaborations are crucial for maintaining this leadership position.

The UAE’s National Smart Mobility Vision aims to position the country as a global leader in smart intermodal mobility by 2030. This ambitious strategy aligns with international sustainable development goals and is vital to the nation’s strategic direction. This framework will also promote coordination among various stakeholders throughout the UAE, ensuring a unified approach to the nation’s innovative mobility initiatives.

The UAE’s approach is a blueprint for how countries can integrate sustainability into their transportation sectors, demonstrating a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation. The UAE is in the driving seat as the drive towards a sustainable future gathers momentum.

Ehtesham Shahid is an editor and researcher based in the UAE. X: @e2sham