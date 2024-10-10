Can creativity cure depression?

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Today is World Mental Health Day (WMHD). As an occasional science writer, I have been penning articles for WMHD since 2008. Back then, across most Gulf states, WMHD was little more than mentioned — no green ribbons or ill-judged smiley-face cupcakes. Things have changed, and the day now receives something closer to the attention it merits; however, I still argue that World Mental Health Month would be a more appropriate reality.

I used to start articles on WMHD with facts and figures, stats and economic impacts: 1 in 4 people, 50 per cent before age 14, the leading cause of lost workdays and so on. However, eventually, I concluded that poems and stories are far more effective in raising meaningful awareness, especially the words and works of those with lived experiences. As the poet Charlotte Smith wrote: "Those paint sorrow best who feel it most".

I was recently introduced to Naima Karim, an artist and a loving mother whose teenage daughter was eventually diagnosed as suffering from a major depressive disorder. The heart of Naima’s story was that, for a long time, she didn’t realise that her daughter was experiencing a treatable mental health problem, nor did the teachers at her daughter’s school or the child herself. For many months, the changes in mood, motivation, and energy levels simply gave rise to arguments, resentment, and diminishing academic performance.

Before the diagnosis, Naima saw her daughter as spoiled, ungrateful, lazy, and selfish — sentiments echoed and amplified by the child’s school teachers. Hearing such harsh words from those who care for us only lowers moods, which, for some people, sets in motion a particularly vicious downward cycle.

At rock bottom (depressive stupor), as is frequently the case, Naima took her daughter to see a mental health professional, who immediately recognised the classic symptoms of depression – the twin ills of dysphoria and anhedonia. Working with both mother and daughter, the clinician used various cognitive behavioural techniques that help people get better and, more importantly, help them remain better.

Naima regrets not seeking help earlier, guiltily suspecting that her initial response – anger and animosity – may have worsened the situation. Naima is now committed to helping other people recognise the signs and symptoms of depression earlier, encouraging them to respond in the most supportive ways.

This ambition has propelled Naima toward the Creative Solutions Residency Program, an initiative by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) open to citizens and residents of the MENA region. Creative Solutions supports individuals in developing their digital creative skills in immersive technology, providing access to state-of-the-art technologies (virtual reality, augmented reality, etc.) and mentorship/guidance from leading experts in the field.

Naima’s project, a working prototype, is called Mirage. It’s an immersive experience that can help people better appreciate what it feels like to be depressed. She calls the application Mirage because when a person is struggling with depression, like a mirage, happiness feels unobtainable. Beyond showcasing symptoms, Mirage goes deeper, attempting to evoke empathy and compassion for those experiencing depressive episodes. In practical terms, you put on a VR headset and enter a virtual world where you interact with a child suffering from depression.

The experience also uses haptic technology (sense of touch). So, beyond evocative sounds and melancholic images, physical sensations such as anxious heart rates are also part of the empathy-inducing experience. Interaction with the virtual child is gamified: the more compassionate you are towards her, the sooner she takes the first steps toward recovery.