'You got some real-life evaluating to do': Drake after fan throws e-cigarette at him during concert

During the rapper's opening show, a fan hurled a mobile phone at him, after which he continued performing

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM

Canadian rapper Drake has called out a fan who threw a vape (electronic cigarette) at him during a concert in New York City. The 36-year-old was performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center when the incident took place.

In the video, shared by the Barclays Center on Instagram, Drake can be seen asking the crowd, “Did you throw a vape over here? Come on. Hey, you don't — who threw this? Who threw the vape?” Drake is on the ‘It's All a Blur’ tour.

“There's no way you are taking life seriously if you think I am going to pick this vape up and vape with you at Barclays Center. You got some real-life evaluating to do,” the rapper added, amid cheers from the crowd. The incident took place on Thursday, July 20.

Drake then picks it up and says, “Throwing this lemon mint vape up here, thinking I am about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

“Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center,” read the caption of the video, which has 78,000 views on Instagram.

Drake kicked off his ‘It's All a Blur’ tour with rapper 21 Savage in Chicago on July 5. According to US media reports, during his opening show, a fan hurled a mobile phone at the rapper. The device hit Drake’s arm and landed on the stage as the rapper continued performing. He did not appear to have sustained any injuries.

Lately, several incidents of objects being thrown at singers during live concerts have been reported. Earlier this month, British singer Harry Styles was struck in the eye by a flying object as he performed in Austria’s capital Vienna as part of his Love on Tour.

Before this, singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye by a phone during one of her live performances in New York City in June. The singer later posted a photo of her injury and wrote, “My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!”

