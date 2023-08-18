Woman travels 4,800km from US to Scotland to attend wedding, ends up at wrong venue

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 5:31 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 5:32 PM

A woman from Washington DC, US, travelled more than 4,800kms (3,000 miles) to Scotland, UK, to attend her friend’s wedding only to realise that she had reached the wrong venue.

Arti Mala boarded a 12-hour flight from Washington to Scotland last week and then took a short taxi ride across Glasgow to attend her friend Gaurav’s wedding. However, upon reaching the venue, the Pollokshaws Burgh Hall, Mala got to know that she showed up at the wedding of two strangers named Caitlin and Stephen, according to Deadline.

“POV: You travelled more than 3,000 miles and accidentally showed up to the wrong wedding,” the text on the video shared by Mala read.

Through the video, Mala showed the welcome sign at the entrance of the venue that read: “Caitlin and Stephen. 12.08.2023. Thank you for sharing our special day with us.”

By that time, it was pretty clear to Mala that she had made it to the wrong wedding. So, she decided to record some fun moments.

Mala met the bride’s brother who, in the video, jokingly said: “You’ve come to Scotland from America and came to the wrong wedding.” To this, Mala replied “Yeah. It’s true” as she laughed.

The video also featured the groom, Stephen, and the bride, Caitlin.

Following this, Mala was seen sitting in a taxi as she headed to the wedding where she was supposed to be. “‘Finally caught an Uber to the right wedding, missed the speeches, though,” the text on the video read.

According to Mala, her friend was tying the knot at the nearby Pollokshields Burgh Hall, which was around a mile away. She said the confusion was caused due to the similar names of the two venues.

Finally, Mala reached her friend’s wedding. In the video, we can see guests wearing traditional Indian outfits and dancing to Punjabi and Scottish music.

Mala later uploaded a video congratulating Stephen and Caitlin, whose wedding she had accidentally crashed in, the Deadline report added.

“Congratulations, Caitlin and Stephen. Thanks for being such good sports and inviting me in for a drink,” she wrote.