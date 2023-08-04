Woman breaks Guinness World Record with burp louder than a motorcycle at full throttle

The 33-year-old has been burping since childhood and loves to see shocking reactions of strangers

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023

A woman, Kimberly 'Kimycola' Winter, from the Maryland state of the US has set a new record for the 'world’s loudest burp (female)'.

The 33-year-old’s burp measured 107.3 decibels, which is louder than a blender and even some motorcycles at full throttle, according to the Guinness World Records’ website.

Winter has been burping loud since her childhood and her unusual skill only got better with time. She told the record keeper that she loves to see the shocking reactions of strangers to her burps. “That is just magic to me. I love to see their face."

Winter added that she was once told to leave a bar due to her extraordinarily loud burps. It was then that she realised her talent and eventually broke the Guinness World Record for the 'world’s loudest burp' by a female.

She broke the 107 dB burp record of Elisa Cagnoni (Italy), who achieved the feat in 2009. The record for the loudest burp by a male is currently held by Neville Sharp from Australia. He let out a 112.7 dB loud burp in 2021, the official website added.

For the record, according to GWR, Winter was required to burp in a 'dead room' or a soundproofed room in the studio of iHeartRadio station. She burped live on-air on the Elliot in the Morning radio show and broke the world record by 0.3 dB, the official website added.

She ate breakfast and drank coffee and beer before her record-breaking burp.

Winter came up with this combination of food and drinks that would result in the loudest burp after weeks of experimentation. “I had an iced coffee and breakfast sandwich from Dunkin’ and one beer as back up,” Winter told an international media outlet.

When trying to burp loudly, Winter said she first takes a deep breath and then “tries to manipulate that into something monstrous and magical,” as per the Guinness World Records’ website.

While soda, alcohol, and spicy foods help Winter burp loudly, sometimes even 'a little bit of water' does the job.

“Sometimes the burping just comes out of nowhere,” she added.

While burping could be embarrassing for some, Winter’s burps have gained popularity on TikTok and YouTube. She even goes live on TikTok and does 'closed-mouth burps', 'big monster burps', and burps people’s names.

