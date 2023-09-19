Watch: Youtubers make the world’s largest doughnut cake weighing 102 kg

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 3:56 PM

Two chefs, Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, famous for their cooking videos, came together to make the ‘world’s largest doughnut cake’ and set a Guinness World Record. The giant 'doughnut' weighs over 100 kilograms, and is equivalent to about 1,500 doughnuts, according to the statement released by Guinness World Records.

The record was made on April 3.

DiGiovanni from the US and Davis from Japan initially thought of making a large replica of the “iconic pink frosted Homer Simpson-style doughnut” until they came across a doughnut cake on the Internet. According to DiGiovanni, it is “a perfect harmony of doughnut and cake: two of the best foods in the entire world”.

In a video, shared by the Guinness World Records on Instagram, DiGiovanni and Davis showed what went behind making the exceptionally big doughnut cake.

They started by blending together the ingredients - oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, five pounds of sour cream, and their homemade vanilla extract. The chefs also added some cocoa powder and hot coffee, which, according to Davis, “boosts the chocolate flavour in baked goods”.

Then it was time to fill 100 trays with the batter and bake them to begin assembling the doughnut cake. The sheet cakes were cut in half while the base was covered with buttercream frosting. Each layer of the doughnut consisted of six sheets of cakes with their edges trimmed to make them round like an actual doughnut.

However, nothing was wasted as the trimmed sides of the cake and other food left were donated.

DiGiovanni and Davis repeated the layering process at least 10 times after which the doughnut was put inside a freezer for one hour. An additional three layers were also added to the cake and the massive dessert was again chilled before more buttercream was spread.

Once the layering was complete, a hole was carved into the middle of the cake to give it the shape of a doughnut. “I’ll be honest, my arms are getting pretty tired,” DiGiovanni said during the record attempt.

The chefs then carefully laid fondant on the cake to make it smooth and painted it brown using an airbrush. A bright pink glaze was also poured on the doughnut and sprinkles were added too.

Finally, DiGiovanni and Davis managed to make a massive doughnut cake weighing 102.50 kilograms, setting a Guinness World Record. As per the rules, the cake had to be at least one foot in height for the record to be valid.

