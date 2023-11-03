Watch: Woman lashes out at fellow passenger for not letting her recline seat

Image used for illustrative purpose.

A video of a woman yelling at a fellow passenger on an unknown flight is going viral. In the short clip, the unidentified woman is seen expressing her disapproval over not being allowed to recline her seat by passengers seated behind her. The woman stood up and said: “The whole trip she pushed my seat!” pointing at the couple behind her.

When the man tried to respond, “Both of y’all were doing the same thing,” she reacted, "I’m allowed to put my seat back!"

“No, you saw it. You know she did! I’m allowed to put my seat back ...” she shouted.

In the last few seconds of the video, the lady repeated: “I’m allowed To Put My Seat Back!” to emphasise that she was right in reclining her seat on the journey.

On social media, though, the video left people divided, with many saying the woman had the right to push her seat back, while some argued she needed to be a little more considerate.

"You are “allowed” to throw your snacks on the floor too. You are “allowed” to monopolise the toilet for the entire flight. It does not make it a nice thing to do. Have some consideration for others," read a comment on Twitter.

"The seats are designed to recline. What's the problem?" read another comment.

"Just because you can, doesn’t necessarily mean you should," said another person, underlining the woman wasn't completely out of line.

To recline or not recline your seat on board a flight has long been debated. Not all flights offer enough legroom and long journeys often become painful.

In a CBS report published in June 2023, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman said she never reclines her seat. "We know it's going to interfere with other people's personal space," she said.

However, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC that passengers had "the right to recline." But he also suggested the appropriate thing was to ask the person you were reclining into if they were okay with it.

