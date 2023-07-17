Watch: Woman enjoys pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala

Alexandra Blodgett documented her unique experience in a video, which has gone viral on social media

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 3:50 PM

Trying new activities in new places is always exciting. But would you be willing to cook and eat a pizza on an active volcano? This is exactly what a woman did when she visited Guatemala, a country in Central America.

Alexandra Blodgett documented her unique pizza-eating experience in a video, which has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, with 1.5 million views on Instagram, a person is seen preparing the pizza using vegetables and cheese on a tray. He then places the tray in between rocks and lets it cook in volcanic heat. The person also covers the tray with a lid.

Once cooked, the pizza is cut into slices and served to Blodgett on the volcano. According to Blodgett, the video was shot on Pacaya volcano.

“POV: Travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” the text attached to the video read.

Blodgett has advised that one must hire a guide “to enter this National Park.” She added that it gets colder and windy on the volcano so visitors should wear more layers.

Cooking a pizza using volcanic heat and relishing it on the volcano is a popular activity on the Pacaya volcano, which last erupted in 2021. According to Forbes, it is a tradition to cook on lava stones in areas that are nearby volcanoes. The rocks distribute and release the heat evenly allowing controlled cooking.

Blodgett said that she booked her guide through Pizza Pacaya, which was founded by an accountant named David Garcia. He started cooking pizzas on the volcano in 2013 and now offers the service to other tourists.

Garcia’s Instagram post suggests that the activity has gained popularity over the years with more tourists willing to experience cooking and enjoying pizza on a volcano.

