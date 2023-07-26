Watch: Two sea lions charge at beachgoers in California as panic erupts

The two survived on raw fish and rainwater and their catamaran was spotted off the coast of Mexico on July 12
A video of beachgoers running in panic after sea lions charged at them has surfaced online. The incident took place at La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California.
In the clip, uploaded on Instagram, a sea lion is seen making its way to the beach and approaching a group of visitors. A few moments later, another sea lion emerges from the water and aggressively runs towards the people, causing them to pack their belongings and run.
In the background, a lifeguard can be heard saying over a loudspeaker, “Please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room. They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”
According to the New York Post, no beachgoer reported any injury in the incident. The area near La Jolla Cove has several signs that warn visitors against getting close to sea lions. “Stay back: Sea lion birthing area,” one of the signs read. Another sign stated, “Do not approach mother or pups,” the report added.
Japhet Perez Estrada, who lives in La Jolla and recorded the video of the sea lions, urged visitors to respect the marine animals. “I feel like people should educate themselves a little bit about the marine life here — what to do, what not to do, respect the sea lions, don’t touch them, don’t get in their space,” he told Fox 5.
“People get bit here every summer, people get charged every summer and for us locals, it’s annoying because we like and respect the wildlife here,” Estrada said, reiterating that one should maintain distance with the wild animals.
