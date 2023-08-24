Watch: Runner proposes to team mate at finish line

Were they patrolling the streets? The video baffled many Netizens
Hana Burzalova may not have won a medal after finishing 28th in the 35 kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships, but the Slovak enjoyed a memorable day after team mate Dominik Cerny proposed at the finish line.
Cerny, who had finished 19th despite a personal best time in the men's race, got down on one knee with an engagement ring just as Burzalova was approaching the line.
Burzalova, whose jaw dropped as she crossed the line, was overcome with emotion before she said yes as Cerny raised his fist in celebration before sweeping her off her feet amid applause.
Ever the consummate professional athlete, Burzalova still had the presence of mind to stop her watch for a season best time before she said yes.
ALSO READ:
Were they patrolling the streets? The video baffled many Netizens
After getting one litre of his plasma, Johnson's 70-year-old father supposedly started ageing at the rate of a 46-year-old
The glider appeared to have miscalculated his speed and trajectory
The 21-hour-long procedure involved 140 medical professionals
Paul said that his heart attack and pulmonary oedema came as a shock for him because he maintains a healthy lifestyle
The man, a robotics company worker in his 40s, was inspecting the robot's sensor operations at a distribution centre for agricultural produce
The Airbus A321 was carrying 20 people, including 11 crew members and nine passengers
The gesture drew fierce debate on social media and sparked outrage from feminist groups