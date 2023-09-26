Watch: Storm causes 'nuclear bomb cloud' over Oklaho

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 12:53 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 1:37 PM

Residents of Norman city of Oklahoma were amazed to witness an unusual cloud formation that resembled the mushroom-shaped cloud caused by a nuclear explosion. Photos and videos of the cloud were widely shared on the Internet.

According to US forecaster WeatherNation, the cloud was created by a “stunning storm” that also produced hailstorms in Seminole County in central Oklahoma. The incident took place on Sunday.

“Stunning storm structure seen from Norman, yesterday! This same cell produced larger than baseball size hail in Seminole county!” the forecaster wrote on X, formerly Twitter on September 25.

In videos, a cumulus cloud appeared to be rising through a stratus cloud, resulting in a rare formation.

The breathtaking visuals were also shared on YouTube.

“That's beautiful, and scary at the same time I have never seen anything like that before, amazing!!” a user wrote.

Another said, “Nature can be so pretty and so dangerous. Be safe.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for central Oklahoma last weekend.

“There is another risk for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening. The greatest risk is near the Red River across far southern Oklahoma. Large hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds up to 80 mph are the potential hazards,” NWS Norman tweeted on September 24.

“There remains potential for a few strong to severe storms across southeast OK this evening into early Monday morning. While storm coverage may be limited, any storm will have the potential to produce very large hail and damaging winds. Remain weather aware!” NWS said in another tweet.

According to The Independent, similar weather was seen further South in central Texas where huge hailstones hit parked cars in Round Rock damaging the windshields and windows of houses.

