Watch: Cops dressed in Halloween costumes arrest wanted drug dealers in Peru

It was Halloween — so a gang of drug dealers in Peru initially thought they were being trick-or-treated when three scary characters barged into their house on Tuesday night.
But it wasn't prank. Dressed as the Bride of Chucky, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, the cops raided the house where a family of alleged drug dealers lived.
Two people were arrested as suspects, according to the police. They were believed to be members of the "Clan Balboa" gang, a family group dedicated to the drug sale in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighbourhood, northeast Lima.
Some 1,568 small packets of cocaine and cash were seized in the operation, the police said.
Here's a video of the operation:
This wasn't the first time Peruvian cops wore costumes to a major anti-drug operation.
Last year, in their 'Marvel' operation, officers dressed up as Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America and Catwoman to smash a huge drug syndicate.
Three years ago, officers dressed up as Santa Claus and an elf to catch a suspected dealer.
(With inputs from agencies)
