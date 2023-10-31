22-year-old aspires to become cat-woman; transforms with 72 body piercings, surgeries

When the figure was unveiled, a popular comedian quickly pointed out: 'It looks like The Rock ain’t never seen the sun a day in his life'
A young woman from Italy has taken her obsession with cats to a whole new level and is committed to being a real-life catwoman.
Chiara Dell’Abate, who goes by the name Aydin Mod, is set to modify her body as a cat, as per media reports.
And she is not doing this by opting for a costume, but by undergoing permanent surgeries, tattoos, and piercings.
Dell’Abate started her transformation when she was 11 and got her first piercing. She has over 72 piercings now and has altered her appearance via over 20 body modification procedures, reported the an international media outlet.
The report added that some of her surgeries include blepharoplasty, a cosmetic procedure that removes excess fat from upper and lower eyelids. Dell’Abate has also undergone tongue bifurcation, giving it a forked look.
However, not all 20 of her body modifications align with a feline aesthetic. For instance, she has an ‘Om’ tattoo on her forehead.
She also opened up about her commitment to look like a cat. “I think becoming a cat lady is more appropriate for me as I don’t really want to look like a cartoon character. I have always loved cats, and I think I’ll look really bold and fierce as a cat lady with the right body mods,” she was quoted saying.
Dell’Abate also spoke about the body modification projects. "To achieve the full cat-like look, I will need a cat eyes lift or canthoplasty — surgery to produce more elongated and naturally almond-shaped eyes — teeth reshaping, upper lip cut, more fillers," she said.
"I’ll put a thing called transdermal, which is like a huge micro dermal to attach a tail and definitely more tattoos."
Dell’Abate added that she was now “more or less used to” the pain of these procedures.
