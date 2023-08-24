Viral video: Comedian's slow-motion goal celebration reminds fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 7:24 PM

There's no bigger moment for a football player than scoring a goal for his team — except perhaps for the celebrations that follow. Think of the classic "Sui" that people identify with the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi taking off his shirt and holding it to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd after a last-minute winner against Real Madrid in 2017. Over the decades, we have seen some iconic post-goal celebrations — which, of course, only spur spectators to cheer their players on even more.

Now, a comedian has gone viral for his hilarious performance of a post-goal celebration in slow motion. British stand-up comic Karl Porter stole the show with a brilliant demonstration of how a footballer scores a goal and go for a wild celebration. All this, in slow-motion.

Potter first takes a step back and appears to be running into the six-yard box and dispatching the ball into the back of the net. Interestingly, much like the professionals, the comedian waits and confirms that he has indeed ‘scored’ before going all jubilant. Again, all in slow-motion.

He concludes his celebration with a knee-slide — something we have seen the likes of Wayne Rooney, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane perform routinely after smashing goals for their sides. And just when you think it’s over, the comedian looks at the sky and pretends to thank God by making the sign of a cross.

The live audience loved every bit of Porter's performance, but the online community went absolutely wild — if the comments are any indication. Watch the video here:

"The way he’s watching the ball hit the back of the net then his eyes light up," wrote a person.

"Man of the match performance," read another comment.

"The goal was [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the celebration was [Eden] Hazard," said another person after watching the video.

"The greatest video you'll ever see," read a comment.

