Shah Rukh Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo in Pakistan? Global stars reimagined in viral AI photos

In yet another creative series powered by artificial intelligence, some of the world's top personalities are reimagined as if they were from Pakistan

by Trends Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 5:13 PM

Artificial intelligence (AI) never fails to impress us. It reimagines people and places in the most unusual way possible.

This time, Saboor Akram — a Pakistani filmmaker (as per his Twitter bio) — has reimagined global celebrities, and the results are too good. From American reality star Kim Kardashian to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, some of the world's top personalities are reimagined as if they were from Pakistan.

Let us take a look:

We have definitely never seen Lionel Messi sporting this look before. The artist even made the Argentine superstar pose with some goats making the artwork quite hilarious.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer looks charming in a bright pink kurta as he is seen in Pakistani settings.

Here, mixed martial arts star Ronda Rousey seems to have embraced the Pakistani culture and she undoubtedly looks elegant.

For football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Saboor Akram has shown him in a blue kurta selling fruits on a roadside.

When it comes to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he is seen sporting a bright orange suit with a pair of sunglasses that makes him truly charming.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, meanwhile, looks charismatic in a green suit and red tie.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been shown in a humble Pakistani home wearing a yellow kurta as she elegantly stares into the camera.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wears a pink suit and sports his iconic beard sitting at a table.

The AI-generated picture series also features American media personality Kim Kardashian who looks beautiful as ever in a simple salwar suit.

Ariana Grande riding a bike in Pakistan is truly one of the most amusing things we all have seen lately.

The series also features popular singers in Pakistani settings. Here we see Lana Del Rey posing in a blue kurta with a yellow taxi in the backdrop.

