Indian techie bumps into Google CEO Sundar Pichai on San Francisco street, shares photo

Photo: X/Sid Puri

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:25 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:29 PM

A techie, Sid Puri, from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was in for a surprise when he bumped into Google CEO Sundar Pichai on a street in San Francisco, US. He shared a photo with Pichai on social media that has now gone viral.

In the photo uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sid Puri stands next to Pichai, dressed casually in a blue jacket and jeans and sporting black sunglasses. “Go to SF, they said; no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street,” the text attached to the post read.

In a LinkedIn post, Puri, Head of Growth for Retool in India, shared that he landed in San Francisco last week and was “jet lagged after 1.5 days of travelling”. He added, “Just to see Sundar Pichai walking down the street and getting my photo op”.

The picture soon caught the attention of many and elicited several reactions.

“He's (Sundar Pichai) very kind. Anytime I ever (nervously) presented to him, he was nothing but kind and gracious to me,” a user said.

“Wow. He walks without any security??? I am a little happy because he is so simple, down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time,” a comment read.

One person joked, “Dang, looks like even Sundar [Pichai] took out his phone to get a picture with you!!”

Another said, “Would have totally followed him to just see what all he does”.

“I can't imagine the confidence of someone who sees someone of Indian descent on the streets and their first reaction is to be like 'Hey, are you Sundar Pichai?'” a person said.

Indian-origin Sundar Pichai is currently serving as the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet.

