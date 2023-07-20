Indian woman jumps into waterfall after quarrel with parents over using mobile phone

Situated in Chhattisgarh, Chitrakote waterfall has a height of 90 feet and is referred to as the Niagara Falls of India

A shocking video of a woman jumping into the Chitrakote Waterfalls in India’s Chhattisgarh has been doing rounds on social media.

The woman, who survived the 90-feet fall, took the step on Tuesday after being scolded by her parents over using a mobile phone, Indian media reported.

In the video, uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing at the edge of the Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, as water gushes down the cliff at a high speed. Seconds later, she jumps. In the background, locals can be heard asking her to stop.

The woman was identified as 21-year-old Saraswati Maurya.

The incident took place in the Chitrakoot Chowki area on the evening of July 18, reported an Indian media outlet.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and learned that the woman jumped after her parents scolded her for using a mobile phone. She was later handed over to the family.

Bastar collector Vijay Dayaram, told that he could not authenticate the viral video. He added that the woman was safe and that they had strengthened the security. “She took the step after a family member prevented her from excessive use of a mobile phone,” Dayaram said.

Situated on the Indravati river in Chhattisgarh, the Chitrakote waterfall has a height of 90 feet and is located 273 km from the state’s capital Raipur. It is also referred to as the Niagara Falls of India.

