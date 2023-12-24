UAE

India: 9 pythons, 2 corn snakes seized from passenger's luggage at Mumbai airport

The exotic snakes were found concealed inside biscuit and cake packets

By ANI

The snakes found inside the luggage box. — Courtesy: Twitter
The snakes found inside the luggage box. — Courtesy: Twitter

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 6:33 PM

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized nine pythons and two corn snakes from a passenger arrived at Mumbai airport.

According to an official, he was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, based on intelligence input. The passenger was travelling from Bangkok.

Upon examination of the check-in luggage of the passenger, nine ball pythons (Python regius) and two corn snakes (Pantherophis guttatus) were found concealed inside biscuit and cake packets. The snakes were seized under the Customs Act 1962.

The carrier of these exotic species has been arrested.

Further investigations and searches are underway, the official said.

