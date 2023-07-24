From Barbenheimer to X-Men: Memes flood Twitter after its rebranding

While many users were surprised at the move, others called it “disappointing” and “a bad idea”

Photo: Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 5:50 PM

Twitter has launched its new logo, replacing the iconic blue bird with an ‘X’. This comes a day after owner Elon Musk announced his plans to rebrand the microblogging platform.

The new logo, which went live on Twitter’s website on July 24 (Monday), has failed to impress a section of users. While many were surprised, others called it “disappointing” and “a bad idea”.

“Now, I am just waiting for someone to make an add-on or something to bring the Twitter logo back because I really don't wanna see this,” a person reacted.

Another user added, “The dumbest thing about this is how every other social platform WISHES they created a unique and renowned verb like "Tweet" or "Retweet" - that kind of brand recognition is near impossible to replicate intentionally.”

The decision to change the logo did not go down well with many long-time Twitter users.

“RIP Twitter Bird,” said a few.

One said the new logo looked like an “exit button”.

“New Twitter logo is literally.... meh,” a comment read.

A person shared a picture of the iconic blue logo and said, “Bye our friend, Now Twitter is TwiiterX. You will be missed.”

A person asked others to pick their favourite logo from the two.

Referring to the superhero movie series X-Men, a user wrote, “New names for Twitter employees after Elon Musk decides to change #Twitter's name to 'X'.”

A Barbenheimer meme also made its away to the platform.

Musk stated on Sunday he plans to rebrand Twitter. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted.

Later, Musk chose the letter ‘X’ as the new logo.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote along with the official new logo post.

The billionaire also shared a photo of Twitter’s headquarters on July 24 with a large ‘X’ being projected on the building.

