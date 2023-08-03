At the age of 110, Saudi woman learns to read and write

First and business-class passengers were also offered the same fast food
Saudi Arabian woman Nawda Al Qahtani can now read Holy Quran and she expresses her gratitude to the country’s programme to eradicate illiteracy.
In a video posted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education on social media, Al Qahtani is seen thanking the government for the opportunity that helped her learn to read and write.
According to the ministry, Al Qahtani, who lives in Al Rahwa in Al Amwa region, decided to join the government’s summer programme for eradication of illiteracy. The results of her dedicated efforts became fruitful, the ministry said, sharing a video of the 110-year-old woman.
Local media quoted her son as saying that his mother decided to join the summer programme to study and now, she is able to read Holy Quran and write. He said his mother appreciates the government for the opportunity.
