New Year in UAE: What days will parking be free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah?

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 6:34 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 9:22 PM

The UAE is ushering in the new year of 2024 with a long public holiday. January 1, 2024, falls on a Monday, extending the weekend for residents.

Several emirates have announced adjustments to public transport routes and road closures in anticipation of the festivities.

Here's a list of emirates offering free parking and their details:

Saturday Sunday Monday Exceptions Abu Dhabi Paid Free Free ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm until 8am. Dubai Paid Free Free Free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Sharjah Paid Paid Free Vehicle owners must note that this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which remain operational throughout the week, including official holidays, and are identified by the blue parking information signs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a change in the routes of the intercity buses for the New Year long weekend. To accommodate for the increased traffic on the long weekend from Friday, December 29 till Monday, January 1, 2024, the RTA has announced the following changes:

Route E100 will be transferred from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Ibn Battuta Bus Station towards Abu Dhabi

Route E102 will depart from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Al-Mussafah Shabia Station

Several services will be temporarily suspended this New Year’s Eve, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.

A total of 25 routes will be suspended from Sunday, December 31, beginning at 3.30pm until 6am the following day, January 1.

In celebration of the New Year, Umm Al Quwain Police announced on Saturday that motorists intending to enter the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah should use alternative routes due to road closures.

In an Instagram post the authority said, "We would like to inform drivers that the roads leading to Ras Al Khaimah will be closed."

ALSO READ: