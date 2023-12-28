UAE: 8 things to do on New Year's long weekend

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 7:27 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 4:18 PM

Excited for the last long weekend of the year?

Khaleej Times has put together a list of things you can do to make the most of it.

Ferrari World’s Winterfest

Celebrate winter at Ferrari World’s Winterfest, a family-friendly hotspot filled with festive vibes. The entire place comes alive with extravagant decorations and lively theme shows that bring joy to all. Engage in exciting activities that keep the little ones entertained throughout. Winterfest at Ferrari World isn’t just an event; it’s an immersive experience that blends fun, festivity, and family, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

Topgolf

Discover the ultimate entertainment destination at Topgolf Dubai, a sprawling three-level venue spanning over 60,000sqft at the Emirates Golf Club. Whether you’re a golf enthusiast or a newcomer to the sport, Topgolf offers an interactive experience for everyone. Choose from 96 climate-controlled hitting bays equipped with microchipped balls, allowing you to showcase your golf skills and compete against friends, family, or colleagues. Beyond golf, Topgolf Dubai features three restaurants, a retail space, three luxurious VIP suites, large TV screens for sports enthusiasts, a mini-golf course, and live music, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment options. The rooftop terrace offers stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline, providing a perfect backdrop for relaxation and enjoyment.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at Vox Cinemas

Wrap up the year in style by joining Aquaman on a mission to save his kingdom and the world from massive destruction. Dive into the action as the heroes of the DC Universe showcase their superpowers in Atlantis, promising a thrilling and captivating holiday experience. Head to VOX Cinemas at various locations, with tickets starting from just Dh46. Don’t miss this entertainment opportunity to bid farewell to the year with a cinematic adventure like no other.

Bowling at Glitch

Discover the newest gaming haven, Glitch, an expansive indoor spot for ultimate fun located at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira. Boasting over 30 thrilling attractions, including an indoor roller glider, it’s a haven for both kids and adults. Dive into unique activities like the state-of-the-art Brunswick bowling alley, offering an unprecedented experience with faster ball return, smoother lanes, and eight lanes of immersive fun.

Liwa Festival

Get ready for the Liwa Festival, happening until December 31, promising an extravaganza of heritage delights. Following the success of the 2022 session, this year’s festival is set to feature concerts, family activities, shows, rides, arcade gaming, immersive dining, Emirati heritage demonstrations, crafts, eGaming tournaments, and souk shopping with top local fashion brands. Head to Liwa Village in the Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, for an unforgettable experience.

New Year Celebration

Ring in 2024 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Head to The Promenade for a breathtaking fireworks and laser show display. Whether you’re at South Plaza, North Plaza, or any vantage point, a dazzling spectacle awaits. Enjoy laser shows at 10pm, 10.30pm, 11pm, and 11.30pm, culminating in a countdown to midnight. Join residents and guests in witnessing the mesmerising display on December 31, creating unforgettable memories as you welcome the New Year.

Handmade Udon Noodles

Indulge in daily delights at Maru Udon, where fresh handmade udon takes centre stage. Explore an extensive menu of authentic and affordable Japanese food, including ramen-style dishes with a modern twist. Dive into traditional udon bowls priced at Dh29 or opt for the Japan foodie bowls. Don’t miss the sweet treats – sorbets and udonuts starting from Dh9. Maru Udon is located at convenient locations in Deira, Business Bay, and Motor City, ensuring a culinary journey of Japanese flavours.

Indo-Italian Pizza Festival

Enjoy a taste bud rollercoaster at Dhaba Lane’s ‘Indo-Italian’ Pizza Festival, until January 15. Every Tuesday, enjoy these mouthwatering pizzas at a 50 per cent off. Chef Harangad Singh works his magic with creations like Napoli Butter Chicken Pizza and Pandara Road’s Murgh Khatta Pyaaz. Veggie lovers, try the Punjabi di Haryali for just Dh45. Meat enthusiasts, savour Napoli Butter Chicken Pizza at Dh45 and Ashok Meat Keema Khansa at Dh50. Dive into this pizza paradise exclusively at Dhaba Lane’s Al Nahda outlet. It’s pizza madness with an Indian twist.

