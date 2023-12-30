Sharjah announces free public parking on New Year's day

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 3:12 PM

The Sharjah Municipality has announced free public parking to celebrate the New Year. On Monday, January 1, 2024, residents in Sharjah City will benefit from an exemption from parking fees. The standard paid parking system is set to resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Vehicle owners must note that this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which remain operational throughout the week, including official holidays, and are identified by the blue parking information signs. However, regular parking fees will apply on Sunday.

According to the Civic body, failure to pay for parking in the emirate is punishable with a Dh150 fine. The fine for staying on beyond the stipulated time is Dh100. Parking in reserved spaces such as in those for motorists with disabilities is a serious offence that comes with a Dh1,000 fine.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also announced free parking during New Year celebrations.

