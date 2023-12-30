New Year in UAE: What to expect at this year’s Burj Khalifa fireworks display

Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 6:52 PM

It will be a symphony of light and sound as Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, will light up Dubai sky at the stroke of midnight to usher in 2024.

On Saturday, a day before New Year’s Eve, Dubai Media Office tweeted a short video of the meticulous preparations that has taken 10 months of planning and execution to deliver the breathtaking spectacle in the sky.

It will be “the brightest, biggest and most colourful” fireworks show created by men and women who worked round the clock, DMO noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A total of 15,682 pyrotechnics will be used that will be fired from 365 strategic firing positions and delivered from more than 2,800 unique positions, with distinct firing sequence using the latest technology.

Emaar Properties earlier said the New Year's Eve 2024 show in Downtown Dubai “will be a seamless integration of technology, artistic excellence, and human ingenuity.”

Aside from the pyrotechnics, around 22,000 gallons of water will also be fired in the air to create an “awe-inspiring blend of water artistry, light, and sound, in synchronisation with Burj Khalifa fireworks.

The show will feature over 6,600 lights and 127 strobe strings that will illuminate the water, with 6,700 fog nozzles creating an ethereal-like atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police will start closing roads around Downtown Dubai for the New Year celebrations which will be held 4pm onwards.

Tickets to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks up close have already been sold out online. But there are still places to watch it live and in person for free.

ALSO READ: