Why are audiences addicted to Netflix show Dubai Bling?

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 5:31 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 7:06 PM

In the realm of entertainment, sometimes the most unexpected shows can capture our hearts and change our perspectives. Such was the case with Dubai Bling, a series that I initially dismissed as a joke and judged those who indulged in it. However, after repeatedly coming across short clips on TikTok, curiosity got the better of me, prompting me to give it a chance. From the very first minute, I was hooked by the captivating drama and engaging events that unfolded on screen.

It’s a show that people love to hate. Despite mixed reviews from critics, with a 3.8/10 rating on IMDb and a 21 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Dubai Bling has gained a devoted online following. It seems that despite the show's flaws, audiences are obsessed with its drama, luxury, and escapism, sparking passionate discussions and fan theories.

Uniting people online and sparking conversations

Dubai Bling is the type of show that brings people together in the vast online realm. From reviews and discussions to hilarious memes and passionate debates, the series has ignited a vibrant community of viewers. It's fascinating to witness how a purely dramatic narrative, centred around the lives of wealthy individuals, has the power to captivate and mobilise such a diverse audience. Dubai Bling not only entertains but also fosters connections and creates a shared experience among its viewers.

Showcasing the splendour of Dubai

Beyond its dramatic plotlines, Dubai Bling offers viewers a glimpse into the opulent and magnificent sites in Dubai. The show serves as a visual treat, showcasing the city's iconic landmarks and luxurious settings. In doing so, it not only entertains but also highlights how Dubai has the ability to bring people together and leave a lasting impression. It reminds us of the city's allure, inviting viewers to appreciate the beauty and grandeur that surrounds them.

The reality show isn’t so reality

Dubai Bling inadvertently confirms the preconceived notions that many hold about Dubai - the belief that everyone resides in opulent mansions, swims in money, and cruises around in G Class cars alongside their extensive vehicle collections. Yet, this portrayal fails to acknowledge the multitude of layers and the rich variety of people who coexist harmoniously within Dubai's vibrant community.

Exploring unseen issues and celebrating friendship

Dubai Bling goes beyond mere entertainment; it subtly addresses underlying issues that often go unnoticed. The value of friendship takes centre stage, portraying the lengths individuals are willing to go for their friends. The show explores the dynamics of friendships, revealing how one's enemies can become your own and how friends stand by each other, offering unwavering support and encouragement. It beautifully captures the essence of friendship and underscores the importance of uplifting one another.

Empowering women and celebrating motherhood

One of the standout aspects of Dubai Bling is its powerful portrayal of women. The female actors of the show embody success and strength, serving as role models for viewers. The series highlights the solidarity among women, showcasing events that support and celebrate one another. From honouring single mothers on Mother's Day to organising Valentine's Day festivities for single friends, Dubai Bling emphasises the power of unity and the challenges faced by women in various roles.

Inspiring healthy relationships and aspirations

Dubai Bling also shines a spotlight on healthy relationships and marriages, with Fahad and Sara's love story garnering immense admiration from viewers. Their relationship has become an online aspiration, with many yearning for a partner who treats them with the same love and respect. By highlighting their connection, the show presents a positive and hopeful vision of love, reminding us of the beauty that lies within genuine and supportive relationships.

“I want a guy to treat me like Fahad treats Safa,” said every girl online.

A global phenomenon

Dubai Bling has transcended geographical boundaries, captivating viewers from all around the world. People from different cultures and backgrounds have fallen in love with the show and by the Arabic dialect used. The series has become a global phenomenon, uniting viewers through its storytelling and cultural representation.

“#DubaiBling love it when they speak in arabic. it sounds absolutely beautiful man,” said @97VHOPE on X.

ALSO READ: