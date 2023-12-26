Fuse Network partners with Polygon to introduce ZK-powered layer-2 network

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:54 PM

Fuse Network, a leading Layer-1 blockchain player specializing in scaling Web3 payments, has teamed up with Polygon Labs, a global blockchain technology firm. Fuse has created an Ethereum-based zero knowledge (ZK) layer-2 (L2) network, utilizing the capabilities of the polygon chain development kit (CDK).

The ZK-powered Layer-2 network will become Fuse’s new native platform, providing users and developers access to the world’s most prominent blockchain ecosystems. Fuse’s native utility token, FUSE, will be the designated token for covering gas fees on this network.

Mark Smargon, CEO of Fuse Network, said: “At Fuse, we’re pioneering the future of Web3 payments by building an ecosystem that prioritizes the needs of our users and partners. Our vision includes very low transaction costs, instant clearing and finality, high throughput, and a decentralized validator set. In our quest to achieve these goals, we’ve conducted extensive research and found that using Polygon CDK perfectly fits our ecosystem.”

Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) catalyzes blockchain innovation, empowering developers to create custom Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) solutions. It ensures instant transaction finality, limitless scalability, and unified liquidity pools. Polygon CDK is at the forefront of blockchain adoption, offering Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology, privacy options such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), and robust support for the Web3 ecosystem.

With this development, Fuse Network aims to revolutionize Web3 payments, offering scalability, customization, privacy, and robust Web3 support. Moreover, this promises to bring low transaction costs, instant finality, high throughput, and decentralized security to blockchain payments.