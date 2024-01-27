'Provide protection to Palestinian people': Saudi Arabia welcomes world court's ruling

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Saudi Arabia had welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) preliminary rulings that aims to put an end to all acts and declarations aimed at genocide against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza.
In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also praised the court's refusal to reject the lawsuit submitted by South Africa.
"The Ministry expresses the Kingdom's support for what was issued by the International Court of Justice and affirms its categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation practices and violations of the United Nations Convention on Genocide," the Ministry said in the statement.
The ministry also praised the efforts of South Africa to file a lawsuit against the continuous violations of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.
The Kingdom stressed on the importance of the international community taking further measures for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, providing protection to the Palestinian people, and holding the Israeli occupation forces accountable for all their systematic violations of international law and international humanitarian law.
ALSO READ:
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
The former foreign minister urges Imran Khan's party workers to support him in the election on February 8
The ship will proceed to the Kucukcekmece anchorage area under escort tugs, the report also said
Russia blames Ukraine for the artillery strike that injured 20 people, calls it a 'barbaric terrorist attack'
The 24-year-old targeted fellow students, teachers and random pedestrians before killing himself
Pakistani foreign minister speaks to his Iranian counterpart, underscores the need for closer cooperation on security issues
The baby was found wrapped in a towel by a person walking their dog in Newham in sub-zero temperature