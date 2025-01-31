UAE: Why Gen-Z is ditching textbooks for TikTok

For a platform synonymous with dance challenges and viral trends, TikTok’s evolution into an educational hub may come as a surprise. Yet, the #LearnOnTikTok hashtag, boasting over 32 million posts and billions of views, has proven that learning can be as engaging and fast-paced as entertainment itself. Across the globe and within the UAE, educators and professionals are using TikTok to simplify complex topics, share bite-sized knowledge, and make learning accessible to the app’s predominantly young audience.

From maths tricks and psychological insights to dental hygiene tips and Guinness World Record-worthy calculations, TikTok’s shift into the “edutainment” space has opened new avenues for knowledge-sharing. However, with the rise of digital education comes a darker side—misinformation, where so-called “experts can also spread misleading claims, sometimes with dangerous consequences.

As educational content flourishes on social media, so does the challenge of separating fact from fiction. So, how do content creators strike the balance between engaging and credible content? And how does TikTok ensure that users—many of them young and impressionable—aren’t consuming false or misleading information?

The shift towards edutainment

Traditionally, education has been associated with textbooks, lectures, and lengthy reading materials. TikTok has disrupted this notion, making learning as addictive as scrolling through a feed of funny memes. The platform’s short, engaging videos break down complex concepts into digestible snippets, offering an alternative to traditional learning.

@guinnessandmathguy uses TikTok to demystify math

Dr Jana Bou Reslan, an experienced university lecturer in Educational Psychology who shifted her focus to coaching and awareness, saw the potential early on. “As a mental health advocate with 17 years of experience, I recognised the potential TikTok has in reaching younger audiences in a way traditional media cannot,” she says. Her content focuses on wellbeing, emotional intelligence, and educational psychology—delivered in Arabic to make it more accessible to her community.

Similarly, Guinness World Record-holding mental calculation expert @guinnessandmathguy uses TikTok to demystify math. “I realised that there was a unique opportunity to share math tips, tricks, and shortcuts with a global audience. Within a month of starting my account, I had 150,000 followers,” he recalls. His success is a bright example of the platform’s ability to turn even the most intimidating subjects into viral learning experiences.

Dr Diana Chehab, a licensed dentist with over 411K followers, sees TikTok as a gateway to accessible oral health education. “I believe that understanding dental care can empower people to make better decisions for their overall health, and TikTok offers the perfect platform to reach a wider audience with fun and informative content,” she says. From debunking common myths to explaining proper oral hygiene practices, she uses her platform to spread awareness in an engaging way.

Kinda Ibrahim

The power of bite-sized learning

One of TikTok’s biggest draws is its ability to condense complex information into short, digestible videos. Unlike traditional learning methods, which often demand attention for extended periods, TikTok leverages micro-learning—a method proven to be 17 per cent more efficient than traditional courses, according to a study by the Journal of Applied Psychology.

Kinda Ibrahim, Regional GM, Operations and Marketing at TikTok, explains the key to the platform’s success in education: “I believe the simple and overdue realisation that education can be as ‘fun’ as entertainment content is what helped #LearnOnTikTok gain popularity. It’s like stepping into a virtual classroom where education meets fun—what I call ‘edutainment’ central.”

This shift has resonated strongly with Gen-Z and Millennials, who naturally gravitate towards short-form video learning, making TikTok the perfect vehicle for everything from science experiments and DIY projects to life advice and motivational content.

The appeal of learning on TikTok is that it doesn’t feel like learning. Instead of long lectures or static PowerPoint presentations, users are exposed to interactive, dynamic, and often humorous videos that make concepts easy to grasp.

For Dr Reslan, TikTok has provided a unique opportunity to reach an audience beyond the traditional classroom. “As a lecturer of educational psychology, I recognised the potential TikTok has in reaching younger audiences in a way traditional media cannot.”

Similarly, Dr Chehab has seen firsthand how social media can influence real-world behaviour. “Many clients come to my clinic and mention how they found something I shared in a video interesting and want to know more. That’s when I know my content is truly making a difference.”

For @guinnessandmathguy, the goal is to break the stigma around mathematics by making it approachable and fun. His mental math tricks have earned him 1.7 million followers and transformed the way people—of all ages—view numbers. However, as educational content flourishes on TikTok, so does misinformation, which has been a growing concern across all digital platforms.

When viral knowledge turns dangerous

While TikTok has democratised education by giving experts and professionals a voice, it has also given rise to self-proclaimed “gurus” who spread misleading information under the guise of expertise.

Health-related misinformation is particularly concerning. Many users rely on TikTok for medical advice, from home remedies to mental health self-diagnosis. But not all information is accurate or safe. The ease with which content can spread also raises concerns about the credibility of information.

Misinformation on social media is nothing new, but the short, rapid-fire nature of TikTok videos can make it even harder to distinguish between fact and fiction.

Dr Jana doesn’t shy away from acknowledging the challenge. “One of the biggest hurdles is translating complex psychological concepts into short videos without losing substance,” she says. “Another challenge is battling misinformation. Social media is full of quick, inaccurate information. I ensure my content is always rooted in research, thanks to my academic background.”

For Dr Diana, the spread of misinformation in the health sector is particularly concerning. “One major challenge with misinformation on digital platforms is its rapid spread, often gaining more attention than accurate content,” she notes. “With the popularity of short, catchy videos, oversimplified or misleading information can go viral before experts have a chance to address it.”

TikTok, aware of these risks, has implemented several measures to combat misinformation. Ibrahim explains how the platform ensures accuracy. “We use a combination of advanced technology and human moderation. Machine learning tools detect potential misinformation, and flagged content is reviewed by experts. We also partner with independent fact-checking organisations who verify content accuracy,” she says.

Dr Diana To regulate misleading content, TikTok actively removes videos that promote harmful medical advice, dangerous health trends, or content that contradicts authoritative public health information. Ibrahim adds, "Through our Global Fact-Checking Programme, we collaborate with 19 IFCN-accredited organisations to verify content accuracy in over 50 languages across 100+ markets." Additionally, social media platforms limit the reach of flagged content, preventing it from appearing in users' "For You" feeds, while also featuring in-app prompts encouraging users to double-check facts. How creators ensure accuracy Given the risks of misinformation, responsible creators take extra steps to ensure that their content is factual and reliable. Dr Diana outlines her process: "I rely on reputable, evidence-based sources. As a dentist, I cross-check with trusted dental journals, research papers, and guidelines from reputable health organisations. If I address complex topics, I may consult additional experts to ensure the content is well-rounded and factual." Dr Jana echoes this sentiment. "As a university lecturer, I have access to academic resources and studies that inform my videos. I always cross-check facts and consult experts when necessary, particularly for complex psychological or mental health topics." For @guinnessandmathguy, maintaining credibility is just as important. "Math is a subject that many people struggle with, so I ensure that my explanations are precise and backed by logic. I take time to refine my content, making sure it's both accurate and engaging." Dr Jana The future of digital learning With educational content on the rise, what does the future look like for platforms like TikTok? Ibrahim points to a growing trend of "edutainment" in the UAE and across the Mena region. "There's a strong rise in educational and entrepreneurial content, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Users aren't just looking for information, they also want inspiration and real-world application," she says. The rise of #LearnOnTikTok proves that learning doesn't have to be dry or tedious—it can be as engaging as any other social media trend. For many, it serves as a gateway to knowledge that might otherwise feel out of reach. However, as educational content flourishes, so do the risks of misinformation, making it more crucial than ever for both creators and platforms to uphold credibility and accuracy. By prioritising authenticity and maintaining vigilant content moderation, creators and platforms can ensure that the fusion of education and entertainment continues to positively shape how we learn in the digital age.